Activist Aibek Busurmankulov taken to police department in Talas

An activist Aibek Busurmankulov was taken to police department in Talas city. Another civic activist, Amanbol Babakulov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Aibek Busurmankulov was returning from the funeral of the ex-deputy Bolot Sher. On the way back he was stopped and taken to the police department.

Aibek Busurmankulov planned to organize a meeting in Talas district on June 24, where development of Jerooy gold ore deposit would be on the agenda. In particular, activists wanted to talk about the results of the work of the people’s commission.

The Internal Affairs Department of Talas region confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. According to it, Aibek Busurmankulov was taken to the police department to prevent spread of coronavirus infection and quarantine violations.