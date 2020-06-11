17:33
Alarming trend: Kyrgyz women do not see the need for contraceptives

Study was conducted in Kyrgyzstan on the impact of COVID-19 on the status of women and men in the country. During a telephone survey, respondents were asked about difficulties with access to contraceptives after the spread of coronavirus.

According to the report, less than 1 percent of respondents had great difficulties, and 3.9 percent of women experienced some difficulties.

But the majority (62.3 percent) replied that they do not need contraceptives. At the same time, 48.2 percent of respondents said that they did not need sexual and reproductive health services.

«Age of the respondents is of fundamental importance here. The fact that the answer «there is no need» prevails in absolutely all age categories on both questions should cause serious concern among government bodies and public organizations dealing with reproductive health and family planning issues,» the study says.

«It is expected that a high percentage of such answers is given by representatives of age groups 45-64 years or more. However, their predominance in the responses of women of childbearing age indicates alarming trends. On the one hand, this is a consequence of a low level of awareness about family planning, and on the other, it may be the result of an increase in traditionalist and religious views, when women do not take responsibility for reproductive issues, but rely on chance or providence,» authors of the study say.

At least 1,000 people have been surveyed all over the country, including 486 women and 514 men.
