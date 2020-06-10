Ministry of Transport employees extort money from drivers of heavy vehicles

A criminal group from among officials of the Department of Weight and Dimensional Control of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan has been disclosed. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

According to it, the employees extorted from 500 to 2,000 soms from drivers of heavy vehicles. On June 8, two senior officials of the Department of Weight and Dimensional Control of the Ministry of Transport of the Kyrgyz Republic were caught red-handed when receiving a bribe.

It was found out that the officials made deliberately incorrect calculations and allowed overloaded vehicles to travel on roads. So, for example, an overload of more than 13 tons was revealed. As a result, the budget did not receive due payments, and the roadbed was also damaged.

The fact of violation was registered under Article 326 (Extortion of a Bribe) of the Criminal Code.

«The detainees were placed in the temporary detention center of Bishkek. Scope of the high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Transport and Roads is being identified,» the Financial Police said.