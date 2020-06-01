Rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev held at Pervomaisky District Court

Another rally took place near the building of the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek.

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev came to the courthouse. Wife of the ex-president Raisa Atambayeva, as well as his sons Kadyrbek and Seid, were among the participants of the rally.

Participants of the rally demanded to free Almazbek Atambayev.

According to Kadyrbek Atambayev, the security forces tried to obstruct those who would like to attend the hearing. In particular, people were asked to stay at home through loudspeaker from the vehicles of the Emergencies Ministry.

A rally against the former head of state was also held today. One of the participants, the Chairwoman of Meer Zhazy Public Foundation, Yrgalai Bekmuratova, stated that Almazbek Atambayev should be held criminally liable for crimes committed during his term in office.