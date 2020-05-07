PM: Farmers provided with seeds, fuel and lubricants despite pandemic

«Despite the pandemic, farmers are provided with seeds, fertilizers, fuels and lubricants in sufficient quantities,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said the day before.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers once again noted that the spring field work that had begun should be carried out in a timely manner. At the same time, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation, all field work will be completed by the end of May, and the first harvesting will begin in some regions.

«We have managed to solve irrigation issues. There was a certain risk, but under condition of compliance with sanitary standards, it was allowed to open outlets for sale of special equipment for field work,» the Prime Minister said.

The Head of Government also recalled that it was time to prepare for the upcoming autumn-winter period.

«Last winter was warm, there were few emergency outages. We were able to save on fuel, electricity and increase payment of receivables. This year we will have to get through a low water season, which will bring its difficulties. Therefore, it is important to complete the work begun earlier on the modernization of the energy sector,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.