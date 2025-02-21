Spring field work begins in the south of Kyrgyzstan

Due to the early onset of spring, field work has already begun in Aravan, Kadamdzhai, Bazar-Korgon, Nooken and Suzak districts. The First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Zhanybek Kerimaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, based on climatic conditions, field work begins in February-March in Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions, in March-April — in Chui, Talas and Issyk-Kul regions, and in April-May — in Naryn region.

The area sown with grain crops in Kyrgyzstan has increased compared to last year, while land allocated for potatoes and vegetables remains at the 2024 level.

The official noted that preparations for the upcoming season began in the fall. Hydrotechnical structures have been prepared, repair work is being carried out on intra- and inter-farm irrigation canals, drainage systems are being cleaned, and spare parts have been purchased.

Zhanybek Kerimaliev added that information and consulting centers for farmers have been opened at the local level.