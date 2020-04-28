Children's Hospice announces fundraising for purchase of ventilator

The First Children’s Hospice needs a mechanical ventilator. Director of the institution, Olga Trukhanova, posted on Facebook.

According to her, fundraising has begun for acquisition of a ventilator, as well as for its maintenance. «Ventilator is a device that can break down at any moment, and we must have a replacement so that a child can stay at home with family and not to end up in intensive care unit,» Olga Trukhanova says.

The device costs $ 20,000. About $ 1,700 have been already raised. You can transfer any amount on a special portal.