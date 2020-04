New director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise of Kyrgyzstan appointed. Press service of the enterprise confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Vasiliy Dashkov became the head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu. Its former CEO Kanatbek Abdykerimov left the post.

Vasiliy Dashkov was Kanatbek Abdykerimov’s assistant for attraction of investments and construction.