Most of refugees in Kyrgyzstan are from Syria and Afghanistan

At least 208 people have refugee status in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the State Migration Service Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

Deputies consider amendments to the Law on Refugees in the second reading.

Deputy Emil Toktoshev asked about number of refugees and what rights they have.

«Refugees have the same rights as Kyrgyzstanis, with the exception of participation in elections and working for the civil service,» the official said.

According to Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov, the highest number of refugees in Kyrgyzstan is from Afghanistan (87) and Syria (71).

«They work, they are engaged in trade,» he said.

MP Elvira Surabaldieva asked about the government’s readiness to deploy camps in case of mass influx of refugees.

«We are conducting exercises along with the Ministry of Emergencies and the Border Service. We are ready to deploy tent camps. There is money in the budget for it,» Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov said.
