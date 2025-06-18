Problems of refugees, asylum seekers discussed at MFA with UNHCR

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Imangaziev held a meeting with the Regional Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Central Asia Dumitru Lipcanu.

During the meeting, they discussed the priority areas of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and UNHCR. In particular, the UNHCR representative informed about the collaborative work with government agencies to address refugee issues and asylum seekers, as well as the identification and registration of stateless persons residing in Kyrgyzstan.

Almaz Imangaziev emphasized the support of the Kyrgyz Republic to the activities of the UNHCR and readiness to continue cooperation with the Organization within its mandate. He noted that on February 25, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, in order to reduce statelessness, approved a regulation that establishes the procedure for determining the status of a stateless person and issuing such persons with an appropriate certificate.

Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the issue of protecting the rights of refugees and the country consistently adheres to its obligations in this matter, he added.