12:31
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Problems of refugees, asylum seekers discussed at MFA with UNHCR

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Imangaziev held a meeting with the Regional Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Central Asia Dumitru Lipcanu.

During the meeting, they discussed the priority areas of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and UNHCR. In particular, the UNHCR representative informed about the collaborative work with government agencies to address refugee issues and asylum seekers, as well as the identification and registration of stateless persons residing in Kyrgyzstan.

Almaz Imangaziev emphasized the support of the Kyrgyz Republic to the activities of the UNHCR and readiness to continue cooperation with the Organization within its mandate. He noted that on February 25, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, in order to reduce statelessness, approved a regulation that establishes the procedure for determining the status of a stateless person and issuing such persons with an appropriate certificate.

Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the issue of protecting the rights of refugees and the country consistently adheres to its obligations in this matter, he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/333119/
views: 123
Print
Related
1,141 asylum seekers live in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan takes part in Global Refugees Forum in Geneva
253 refugees registered in Kyrgyzstan
Refugees from Afghanistan hold another rally near UN building in Bishkek
1,100 refugees live in Kyrgyzstan
Mandate refugees cannot apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan
Russians arrived in Kyrgyzstan after mobilization not to get refugee status
Almost 800 people await refugee status in Kyrgyzstan
Refugees from Afghanistan hold another rally in Bishkek
UNHCR Representative Hans Schodder about refugees, relocation, political asylum
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana
Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan
18 June, Wednesday
12:21
New Deputy Minister of Defense appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Minister of Defense appointed in Kyrgyzstan
12:19
Number of people employed in paid public works rises in Kyrgyzstan
12:05
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Montenegro
11:52
New five-story campus to be built at Talas State University
11:47
Problems of refugees, asylum seekers discussed at MFA with UNHCR