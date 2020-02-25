10:55
Ataturk park to be repaired at the expense of Turkey

Ataturk park in Bishkek will be repaired at the expense of a grant from Turkey. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The draft design of the park, drawn up by specialists from Bishkekglavarchitecture, Bishkekzelenkhoz and the grantor, is under consideration by the Turkish side.

«In the spring of 2018, the Bishkek City Hall and the Union of Turkish World Municipalities signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the reconstruction (restoration) of the park with a grant of $ 500,000,» the City Hall said.
