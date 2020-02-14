16:26
Arms and explosives cache discovered in Issyk-Kul region

Police found an arms cache owned by local resident in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Three hand-made rifled firearms, two 16-caliber smooth-bore guns, 84 cartridges of 7.62 and 5.45 mm, an explosive and horns of an Alpine ibex were found and seized from a 70-year-old resident of Novovoznesenovka village during a search.

«The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings were started under the Article «Illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility for 48 hours until a preventive measure is chosen,» the police department said.

The department added that an Arsenal raid was conducted in the region, aimed at prevention of crimes with the use of firearms, disclosure of previously committed crimes, tracing criminals and missing persons, and prevention of crime. As part of the event, the police will check all owners of firearms.
