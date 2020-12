Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) found an arms cache in Issyk-Kul region. Press center of the state committee reported today.

«Two combat pistols TT and PM, two sawn-off guns, 39 live rounds and 6 rounds from a gas-traumatic pistol were found in the cache,» the committee reports.

The seized weapons and ammunition were sent for examination. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of illegal arms trafficking. The State Committee for National Security is searching for citizens involved in the case.