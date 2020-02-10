16:20
Investors of logistics center in Naryn compensate for loss of rural land

Investors of a logistics center in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan have paid 43 million soms to the budget. Deputy Head of the Interregional Department at the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Sopukeev told at a press conference.

According to him, 200 hectares of pastures in At-Bashi district have been transformed into another category of land in 2017. At least 176 hectares of them were leased for 49 years for construction of the logistics center.

«The investor compensated for the loss of the rural land. So, 1.7 million soms have been transferred to the budget of the rural administration, and the rest — to the republican one. Before changing the category of land, the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic concluded that there were no natural resources in the subsoil. I want to note that 176 hectares of land is the property of the state. The investor only rents them,» Ulan Sopukeev told.

Investors must complete construction of the logistics center within seven years. At least 90 percent of workers will be citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The cost of the center is estimated at $ 280 million.
