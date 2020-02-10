Investors of logistics center in Naryn compensate for loss of rural land

Investors of a logistics center in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan have paid 43 million soms to the budget. Deputy Head of the Interregional Department at the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Sopukeev told at a press conference.
According to him, 200 hectares of pastures in At-Bashi district have been transformed into another category of land in 2017. At least 176 hectares of them were leased for 49 years for construction of the logistics center.
Investors must complete construction of the logistics center within seven years. At least 90 percent of workers will be citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The cost of the center is estimated at $ 280 million.