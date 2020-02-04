21:14
Assets of energy companies of Kyrgyzstan estimated at 200,379 billion soms

Assets of energy companies of Kyrgyzstan were estimated at 200,379 billion soms. Chairman of the State Property Management Fund Zhyldyzbek Isakulov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of the Parliament.

According to him, an inventory and revaluation of the assets of energy companies was carried out with the aim of making a management decision.

We estimated the assets and equipment of eight companies to find out in which direction to develop.

Zhyldyzbek Isakulov

According to the State Property Management Fund, energy companies produce 5 percent of GDP.

Four distribution companies operate in Kyrgyzstan — Severelectro, Vostokelectro, Jalal-Abadelectro and Oshelectro, National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, Electric Stations OJSC, Chakan HES OJSC and Bishkekteploset OJSC.
