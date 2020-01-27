24.kg news agency has no evidence of the Matraimovs’ involvement in smuggling

On November 22, 2019, 24.kg news agency published a news article under the heading «Smuggling schemes lead to Raiym Matraimov’s clan. Investigation of journalists.»

Editorial staff of the news agency lacks evidence confirming the heading that the former deputy head of the Customs, Raiymbek Matraimov, and his family members had been or are involved in smuggling.

When publishing this material, the editorial staff based on articles in open sources of the journalistic investigation by Azattyk and Kloop.

24.kg news agency did not conduct an investigation; accordingly, it does not have materials and data confirming the information presented in the article.