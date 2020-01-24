Court dismisses Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov’s lawsuit against Almazbek Atambayev

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek dismissed Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov’s lawsuit against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and a deputy Asel Koduranova, the interim head of SDPK party.

Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov asked to invalidate the SDPK congress on April 6, 2019 and the decision of the SDPK Political Council dated May 25, 2019 on the approval of Asel Koduranova as the acting party chairwoman.

According to SDPK lawyer and member of the Political Council Nurbek Kasymbekov, if the party of Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov does not appeal this decision of the first instance within 10 days, then the Ministry of Justice should amend the data in the register of legal entities. «Instead of Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov, they will write the name of Asel Koduranova as a party’s chairwoman,» he said.

Recall, the former head of the Chui region Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov headed the movement SDPK without Atambaev. On April 18, the Ministry of Justice registered him as the Chairman of the SDPK and changed the address of the political organization. The former head of state and his supporters consider the decision illegal and appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a demand to hold the Minister of Justice accountable.

Earlier, Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov won a case on alienation of the seal and constituent documents of the party.