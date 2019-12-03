11:26
SDPK of Abdrakhmanov wins all lawsuits for alienation of documents and seal

The Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, headed by Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov, won lawsuits in all instances, including the Supreme Court, for alienation of documents and seal of the SDPK. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he was suing the former president Almazbek Atambayev, and the court recognized him, Abdrakhmanov, as the only legitimate head of the political organization.

«We can not get not only documents establishing our rights for SDPK, because, as Irina Karamushkina stated, they were taken out of Kyrgyzstan. We will have another trial. It’s illegal to keep the seal and ignore the court’s decision,» Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov said and added that the Political Council of the alternative SDPK would produce its own seal and it would be the only legitimate.

«Taking the party’s property out of the country is already a crime,» Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov said.

Former head of Chui region Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov headed the movement SDPK without Atambayev. On April 18, the Ministry of Justice registered him as the Chairman of SDPK and changed the address of the political organization. Former president Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters consider the decision illegal. They appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a demand to hold the Minister of Justice accountable.
