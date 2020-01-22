Kyrgyzstan plans to open Anti-Doping Center

At least four athletes have been detained for doping in Kyrgyzstan for four years. It was announced today at a parliamentary session during discussion of amendments to the Physical Culture and Sports Law.

According to officials of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports, definition of «doping» is not set in the national legislation, so it is proposed to introduce it. In addition, the Kyrgyz Republic has committed to comply with the rules and regulations established by the World Anti-Doping Code, approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). It was adopted in 2003 and is a working document that is used by all sports organizations.

Representatives of the relevant agency believe that appropriate measures should be taken at the national and international levels, consistent with the principles of the Code, and it is necessary to promote international cooperation between member states and leading organizations in the field of combating doping in sports, in particular partnership with WADA. It is proposed to create an Anti-Doping Center, but this requires money.

Deputies said that funds must be raised. Deputy Elvira Surabaldieva noted that nowadays, every wealthy person in the country has own sports club, why they not to donate money for the development of sports.

Recall, on August 18, 2016, the Court of Arbitration for Sportdeprived Izzat Artykov of the bronze medal which he won at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. It was noted that his doping tests A and B gave a positive result for the prohibited substance — strychnine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport later decided to make concessions and provided Kyrgyzstan with an opportunity to prove that Izzat Artykov did not take doping. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) disqualified Izzat Artykov for violation of anti-doping rules.