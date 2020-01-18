10:14
Illegal amusement rides demolished in Ataturk park

Employees of the Land Use and Construction Department of the Bishkek City Administration and a special unit of Tazalyk began to demolish illegal amusement rides in Ataturk park in Bishkek. Press service of the city administration reported.

According to it, there are 28 illegal amusement rides in the park.

In addition, municipal services continue to demolish illegally installed pavilions and kiosks.

«Some entrepreneurs remove objects voluntarily after outreach, for example, a grill booth at the intersection of Nekrasov and Abdykadyrov Streets and a pavilion at the intersection of Lumumba and Bilim. Employees of the municipal services dismantled the pavilion in the 4th microdistrict near the house No. 48,» the city administration said.

At least 2,659 different objects have been demolished in 2019: lightweight, permanent and advertising structures.
