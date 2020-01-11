14:34
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 9.30 am, January 11:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 9.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 63, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 17 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
