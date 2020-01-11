11:34
YouTube Project Marketing Manager from Kyrgyzstan joins Forbes list

YouTube Project Marketing Manager and a native of Kyrgyzstan Said Abdullaev was included in the Forbes list of the most promising young people in the USA and Canada in Marketing category.

According to the magazine, this is a new list of the most promising young residents of the United States and Canada. It includes the famous hip-hop artists and vice presidents of the largest banks, e-sportsmen and game developers, as well as the brother of Billie Eilish and the star of Stranger Things.

The American Forbes published a ranking of «30 under 30» — a list of «revolutionaries, changing the face of business and society» in the United States and Canada, who are under 30 years old. In total, it includes 600 people, who are divided into 20 categories.

The Forbes selected 600 winners from 15,000 nominees in three stages, taking into account public opinion, position of the journalists of the magazine and expert assessments. Said Abdullaev, a Kyrgyz native, LGBT activist and a Product Marketing Manager for YouTube, was included in the Marketing category.
