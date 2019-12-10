17:35
Bishkek to host exhibition of Kazakh artist dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov

The Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev will host an exhibition «Symphony of Eternal Life» of Amanat Nazarkul, a member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan. It will be opened on December 11. The museum reported.

The solo exhibition of the Kazakhstani monumental artist is dedicated to the writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

More than forty works of painting, drawing, and decorative art will be exhibited there.

«Each of the presented works of the artist is unique and original, it subtly conveys the history, culture and traditions of the Kazakh people. At the same time, the exhibition represents a certain section of modern art in Kazakhstan, which is continuously developing,» the museum representatives said.

A separate pillar of the author’s work is the painting «Symphony of Eternal Life», dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov in 1995, and the triptych «Artist, Time and Space», dedicated to the 90th birthday of the writer.

The opening of the exhibition will take place at 15.00. It will last until January 15, 2020.
