Feminale scandal. Director of Museum of Fine Arts dismissed

Director of the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts Mira Dzhangaracheva was dismissed from her post. The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov announced at a meeting with participants of a protest.

According to him, Mira Dzhangaracheva wrote a letter of resignation.

«Today we are reviewing the exposition. All provocative exhibits will be removed. We have already removed some of them,» the official said.

The first Feminale of Contemporary Art is held in Bishkek. A large-scale exposition was opened in the Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev with the works of 56 artists from 22 countries.

However, the activists were outraged by the performance, which provoked heated discussions on social media, about the plight of young women — a girl washing lamb intestines in a bowl, or naked women.
