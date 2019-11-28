14:04
Respublika party to participate in elections without Ata-Jurt

Respublika party will participate in the parliamentary elections 2020 without its previous tandem partner — Ata-Jurt party. Respublika — Ata-Jurt informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the republicans, the congress was planned to be held before the end of 2019, but its date has been moved. It is being discussed.

«It will be officially announced at the congress in what format the party will participate in the elections. As for the change of the leader, Omurbek Babanov himself will announce whether he resigns or not. There are two main candidates for the place of the head of the party, if it is vacant — Ruslan Kazakbaev and Mirlan Zheenchoroev,» the political organization said.

Recall, Respublika — Ata-Jurt tandem was formed by mutual agreement between Omurbek Babanov and Kamchybek Tashiev in 2015 before the elections to the Parliament. The leaders of the two parties noted that the union was not an association of politicians, but political forces.
