11:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan first elected to UNESCO Executive Board

Kyrgyzstan was first elected to the Executive Board of UNESCO for 2019-2023. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made at a General Conference of the organization in Paris.

The ministry noted that, according to the results of the voting, Kyrgyzstan took the second place among the countries of the Asia-Pacific region that nominated candidates for the UNESCO Executive Board. At least 157 countries out of 180 voted for Kyrgyzstan.

UNESCO is a UN specialized agency for education, science and culture issues. The Executive Board is the governing body of the organization, consists of 58 states, elected for a four-year term.

Kyrgyzstan became a member of UNESCO in 1992.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
Deputies approve Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
Participant from Kyrgyzstan included in top 10 of International Photo Contest
Kok-boru included in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List
Shirdak claims to be included in intangible cultural heritage list
$4 million allocated for conservation of Tien Shan biodiversity
Kok-boru included in Representative List of Cultural Heritage by UNESCO
150th anniversary of manaschi included in UNESCO calendar
Kyrgyzstan first elected member of UNESCO World Heritage Protection Committee
Issyk-Kul for tourists. New roads, information centers and geopark
Kyrgyz deputy dissatisfied with quality of draft law
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized
State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek
Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences
22 November, Friday
11:21
Kyrgyzstan first elected to UNESCO Executive Board Kyrgyzstan first elected to UNESCO Executive Board
11:04
Electronic ticketing: Mass installation of validators starts in Bishkek
10:45
134,700 insurance contracts signed since beginning of the year
10:30
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to investigate murder of Aierken Saimaiti
10:21
Aprel TV channel allowed to resume broadcasting
21 November, Thursday
18:03
Bishkek Mayor Aziz Surakmatov owns 11 apartments
17:56
Declarations 2018: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan lives on salary