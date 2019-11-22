Kyrgyzstan first elected to UNESCO Executive Board

Kyrgyzstan was first elected to the Executive Board of UNESCO for 2019-2023. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made at a General Conference of the organization in Paris.

The ministry noted that, according to the results of the voting, Kyrgyzstan took the second place among the countries of the Asia-Pacific region that nominated candidates for the UNESCO Executive Board. At least 157 countries out of 180 voted for Kyrgyzstan.

UNESCO is a UN specialized agency for education, science and culture issues. The Executive Board is the governing body of the organization, consists of 58 states, elected for a four-year term.

Kyrgyzstan became a member of UNESCO in 1992.