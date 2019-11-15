Confidence in Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan continues to decline

In the 1st quarter of 2019, the amount of damage from corruption crimes in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 5,981 billion soms. Deputy Jyrgalbek Turuskulov announced at a meeting of Respublika — Ata Jurt parliamentary faction.

He noted that according to the results of 2018, the damage from corruption cases amounted to 3,490 billion soms.

The top five corrupt state bodies are the State Customs Service, the Ministry of Health, the State Penitentiary Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. Jyrgalbek Turuskulov

According to him, in the first half of this year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs managed to raise the confidence index from 12 to 19 percent. The Customs Service, on the contrary, lost 2 percent (7.9 percent last year, in 2019 — 5.9 percent).