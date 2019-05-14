Gulmira Kudaiberdieva: Ministry of Education Confidence Index improves

Confidence in the Ministry of Education and Science Index improved this year to 28 percent. Gulmira Kudaiberdieva, head of the ministry, said at a meeting of the Committee of the Parliament on the Rule of Law, Fight against Crime and Countering Corruption.

She stressed that, according to the National Statistical Committee, MES Confidence Index was 16.4 percent in 2016, and it was already 28 percent in 2019.

Gulmira Kudaiberdieva told that she became the head of the ministry in November 2016.

She reported that the ministry was fighting hard against corruption, and cited the example of the introduction of electronic queues at kindergartens and secondary schools.

«Another corruption fact in the field of education is taking of bribes for exams. We work to reduce contacts between teachers and students,» the minister added.