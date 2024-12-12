Kyrgyzstan's consumer confidence index shows recovery

The consumer confidence index in Kyrgyzstan showed a partial recovery in November after two consecutive months of decline. The macroeconomic study of consumer confidence of residents of Central Asian countries, which was traditionally conducted by Freedom Finance Global, says. For the seventeenth month, analysts have been studying consumer confidence, inflation and devaluation expectations of residents of four Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In November 2024, mixed dynamics of consumer confidence were recorded. Growth was noted in only two countries, and in three countries there was a reversal of two-three-month trends in the index. The consumer confidence index in Kyrgyzstan showed a partial recovery after two consecutive months of decline.

Four of the five subindices that determine the composite level of the index demonstrated growth. And the largest increase was recorded in assessments of changes in the economic situation over the past 12 months. Compared to November 2023, the index growth was more impressive 6.8 points.

According to experts, economic situation assessments have partially recovered.

The sub-index of assessments of changes in the economic situation over the past 12 months showed a good recovery of 3.9 points in November, after a sharp decline. The indicator reached 150.8 points, which was the third best result in the entire study. Almost 70 percent of residents indicated improvement in the economic situation, while in October this indicator reached 67.7 percent.

In terms of age, growth is observed across the entire spectrum, except for the older generation over 60 years old. Slightly more than 72 percent of the country’s residents in this category noted improvement in the economic situation, while in October there were 72.7 percent.

Nevertheless, the leadership with a slight advantage was taken over by respondents aged 45–59, among whom the share of positive answers sharply increased from 64.3 to 72.3 percent. Also, the number of optimists among the 30–44 age group increased by 1.5 percentage points, while among young people under 29, changes are noticeable only in the share of people who chose an unambiguously positive answer.

In terms of the regions, negative dynamics in improving assessments of changes in the economic situation are observed only in a couple of regions. Talas region remains the leader, where the share of positive responses has slightly increased, from 80.5 to 81.7 percent. The best monthly dynamics were shown by the capital, where this indicator increased from 50.7 to 57.3 percent. However, this result was still the lowest among all regions.

The share of optimists in Chu region also increased by 6.1 p.p. On the other hand, noticeable negative dynamics are recorded in Issyk-Kul region (—7.1 p.p.) and in Osh (—5.3 p.p.).