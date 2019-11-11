15:24
Deputy proposes to introduce $ 10 fee for tourists in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan proposed to introduce a fee of $ 10 for the entry of tourists into the country. Saidulla Nyshanov said this at an expanded meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget and finances.

According to him, about 7 million tourists have visited Kyrgyzstan in 2018. If they all paid a fee at the airport, the economic situation in the republic could be improved.

«This is not a large sum. This fee will not entail negative influence and will not repel tourists,» Saidulla Nyshanov believes.
