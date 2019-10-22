15:41
Kyrgyz military participate in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood 2019 exercises

More than 3,000 servicemen from six countries take part in the joint exercises of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Indestructible Brotherhood 2019. The exercises take place at Harb-Maidon training ground (Tajikistan) from October 21 to October 29. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the head of the CSTO Joint Staff, General-Colonel Anatoly Sidorov, one of the organization’s priorities is holding of activities to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

«The main tasks of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region is to participate in repelling external military aggression and conducting joint counter-terrorism operations,» said Anatoly Sidorov.

The drills are attended by military contingents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus and Tajikistan, as well as the operational group of the CSTO Joint Staff and units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In total, more than 3,500 military and over 600 machinery units are involved, including aviation — Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and Mi-24 army helicopters.

«The exercises will be held in two stages. At the first stage, issues of organizing a joint operation will be worked out, and national formations (contingents) will be trained for combat operations. And they will carry out a joint counter-terrorist operation to block and destroy combat groups and detachments of illegal armed groups. At the second stage of Indestructible Brotherhood 2019, patrolling of the area, organizing duty at checkpoints, actions of the CSTO peacekeeping forces when escorting the convoys, blocking a settlement and performing tasks to counter rioting will be worked out,» the message says.
