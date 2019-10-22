Term of imprisonment of ex-deputy head of Transport Ministry reduced

Prison term of the ex-Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Azimkan Zhusubaliev was reduced. Verdict of the Bishkek City Court says.

The judicial board of the second instance sentenced Azimkan Zhusubaliev to 12 years in prison. Previously, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Related news Deputy Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan detained with $50,000 bribe

Verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court was upheld in relation to the other two defendants — Bolot Toktobaev and Bekhruz Gulruzov.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads Azimkan Zhusubaliev was detained on December 5, 2018 when receiving $ 50,000. The bribe was intended for making a positive decision during the tender for road construction and rehabilitation works on the project of the connecting road, CAREC corridors 1 and 3, Epkin-Dyikan, Bashkuugandy section (from 89.5 to 159.2 kilometers).

The detainee headed the tender commission and patronized one of the foreign companies. The Pervomaisky District Court sentenced the former official to 14 years in prison, the second accused — Bolot Toktobaev — was sentenced to 6 years in prison. The third person involved in the case, Bekhruz Gulruzov, was fined 2 million soms. He was released in the courtroom.