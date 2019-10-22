11:05
Kyrgyzstan emits 9.3 kg of harmful pollutants per citizen in 2018

Pollutant emissions amounted to 283.6 kilograms per square meter and 9.3 kilograms per person in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. The National Statistical Committee of the country provided such data.

The total volume of pollutant emissions amounted to 56,700 tons. Bishkek accounts for about half of the emissions (42.7 percent). At the same time, emissions of pollutants into the air in Issyk-Kul region amounted to 2,300 tons.

According to the Bishkek City Administration, vehicles account for 90 percent of environmental pollution in Bishkek. In 2018, air emissions only by vehicles amounted to 180,000 tons in the republic.
