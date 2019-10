Kyrgyzstani Murat Baimuldinov won a bronze medal at the World Masters Sambo Championship. Sambo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Competitions were held on October 19-20 in Limassol (Cyprus). Athletes competed in seven age groups. Murat Baimuldinov competed among the 50-54 years old athletes in the weight category of 74 kilograms.

Murat Baimuldinov won a silver medal at the World Championship 2018.