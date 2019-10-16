11:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Over 5,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan acquire professions for free

Since the beginning of 2019, more than 5,200 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have acquired professions for free. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

More than 300 people, who have completed the training, are people with disabilities.

«Short-term training (up to 4.5 months) was organized on the basis of professional lyceums in all regions of the republic in the fields of light and food industries, mining, tourism, transport, energy, communications, agriculture, fisheries, information technologies and other sectors,» the ministry said.

At least 90 percent of applications for training were submitted by employers, 74 percent of students have been employed.

 The training was a part of the activities of the Skills Development Fund, funded by the Asian Development Bank.
link:
views: 86
Print
Related
9% of population of Kyrgyzstan employed in education sector
Kyrgyzstan to get €36 million for education sector support
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about education system reform in Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbekov tells about joint Kyrgyzstan-Russia efforts to develop education
Kyrgyzstan to train schoolchildren for admission to top world universities
Cost of “free” education at Bishkek schools for parents voiced
Prime Minister tells about innovations in Kyrgyz education system
Government offers to enroll in colleges on Nation-wide testing results
Education reform in Kyrgyzstan. President tells about his vision of process
Sooronbai Jeenbekov considers CIS countries as most educated part of planet
Popular
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion
16 October, Wednesday
10:19
Over 5,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan acquire professions for free
10:02
Two foreign students placed in detention center after mass brawl in Bishkek
09:53
Health care needs of 1.3 bln soms not included into Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2020
09:36
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey plan to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion
09:19
Kyrgyzstanis win prizes at International Creativity Competition in Sochi
15 October, Tuesday
16:33
National football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Mongolia
16:20
Jeenbekov: Trading potential of Turkic Council states should be increased
15:51
Preliminary hearings to take place without Almazbek Atambayev