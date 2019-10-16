Over 5,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan acquire professions for free

Since the beginning of 2019, more than 5,200 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have acquired professions for free. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

More than 300 people, who have completed the training, are people with disabilities.

«Short-term training (up to 4.5 months) was organized on the basis of professional lyceums in all regions of the republic in the fields of light and food industries, mining, tourism, transport, energy, communications, agriculture, fisheries, information technologies and other sectors,» the ministry said.

At least 90 percent of applications for training were submitted by employers, 74 percent of students have been employed.

The training was a part of the activities of the Skills Development Fund, funded by the Asian Development Bank.