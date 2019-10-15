21:45
National football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Mongolia

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Mongolia today.

The qualifying match for the World Cup 2022 and the Asian Cup −2023 took place in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia). In the second half, the host team looked much better than in the first. They had an advantage for about 20 minutes and scored penalty goal at the 56th minute. In the middle of the game, the advantage returned to the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic, but it failed to score.

The result is 2: 1 in favor of the Kyrgyzstanis. Gulzhigit Alykulov (14th minute) and Mirlan Murzaev (42nd minute) scored in the first half.

This is the third match of the Kyrgyz Republic within the qualification tournament. Previously, it lost to the Tajik team (0: 1) and defeated Myanmar team (7: 0). The Kyrgyzstanis will meet with the team of Japan in the next round, scheduled for November 14 in Bishkek.
