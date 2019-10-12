13:33
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bahrain may become window to Persian Gulf for Kyrgyzstan

«Bahrain may become a window to the Persian Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, for Kyrgyzstan,» said the Ambassador of the Kingdom to the Kyrgyz Republic Anwar Yusuf Al-Abdullah at a meeting with the Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov.

The parties discussed state of trade and economic cooperation between the countries. The Ambassador noted the need to step up bilateral relations.

«The Ambassador of Bahrain expressed interest in import of meat and agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan. In addition, he reported about absence of taxes for foreign investors in doing business. During the meeting, such areas of interaction between the two countries as investment, financial and cultural-humanitarian were discussed. The parties also discussed the issue of expanding the legal framework, concluding an agreement on trade and economic cooperation in the near future,» the press service of the Ministry of Economy said.
link:
views: 87
Print
Popular
Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan
Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020 Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
12 October, Saturday
12:29
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
12:18
Bahrain may become window to Persian Gulf for Kyrgyzstan
12:11
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have the same inflation rate
11:59
Population census 2020: All data available on social networking sites
11:52
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities