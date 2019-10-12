Bahrain may become window to Persian Gulf for Kyrgyzstan

«Bahrain may become a window to the Persian Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, for Kyrgyzstan,» said the Ambassador of the Kingdom to the Kyrgyz Republic Anwar Yusuf Al-Abdullah at a meeting with the Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov.

The parties discussed state of trade and economic cooperation between the countries. The Ambassador noted the need to step up bilateral relations.

«The Ambassador of Bahrain expressed interest in import of meat and agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan. In addition, he reported about absence of taxes for foreign investors in doing business. During the meeting, such areas of interaction between the two countries as investment, financial and cultural-humanitarian were discussed. The parties also discussed the issue of expanding the legal framework, concluding an agreement on trade and economic cooperation in the near future,» the press service of the Ministry of Economy said.