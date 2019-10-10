Chief of Combatting Organized Crime Department wounds man

Nurlan Amangulov, the head of the Department for Combatting Organized Crime of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, shot at a man. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The victim was hospitalized to the Bishkek Scientific and Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. According to some reports, the incident occurred yesterday.

«It is known that Nurlan Amangulov shot from a traumatic pistol. The shooting occurred because of domestic reasons on the Southern highway in the capital,» the sources said.

Director of the center Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov confirmed the information about the wounded patient. According to him, a 25-year-old man was admitted to the hospital yesterday morning.

«Condition of the patient is moderate. He has a gunshot wound to his forearm with a fracture of his ulnar bone. We treated the wound, cleaned it, put in plaster. He awaits a planned operation,» said Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov.