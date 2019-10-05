11:23
Members of Trade Unions Federation of Kyrgyzstan to hold protest

Members of the Federation of Trade Unions do not agree with the bill on trade unions adopted by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in the second reading and will hold a rally. The Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The protest will be held near the building of the House of the Unions on Monday, October 7, on the World Day for Decent Work.

The document caused a lot of complaints and divided the deputy corps into two camps. The developers were accused of lobbying and unjustified attacks on members of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan.

The trade unions themselves demanded to improve the document and stressed that the bill was contrary to the international labor protection conventions on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Unionization, on Application of Principles of the Right to Unionization and Collective Negotiations, on Tripartite Consultations for Promotion of Application of International Labor Standards, the Constitution and the Labor Code.
