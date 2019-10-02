11:53
Fake Dior, Chanel, Armani perfumes transported from Kyrgyzstan to Russia

Customs officers detained 44,120 bottles of counterfeit perfumes from Kyrgyzstan in Orenburg (Russia). Public Television of Russia Internet portal reports.

Inspectors found the goods in a truck during an inspection. They were marked with the names of famous brands, including Dior, Chanel, Armani, Moschino and others. Representatives of the copyright holders said that the products detected by Orenburg customs officers were counterfeit.

Damage from the illegal use of trademarks could amount to more than 250 million rubles.

An administrative case has been instituted against sender of the goods.
