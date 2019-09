Water supply of the central part of Bishkek will be suspended on October 1. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work at Togolok Moldo water intake and city water supply networks.

The area bounded by Logvinenko, Mikhail Frunze Streets, Manas Avenue and the railway line will have no water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.