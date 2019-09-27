11:20
Omurbek Babanov explains his departure from Kyrgyzstan

Leader of Respublika party Omurbek Babanov explained why he left Kyrgyzstan. He posted his explanation on Instagram.

Хочу поблагодарить представителей средств массовой информации за активный интерес :) к моей персоне. Я занимаюсь своими делами, требующими и внутренние и международные поездки. Хотел бы подчеркнуть, что никуда и ни от кого не убегал и не убегаю. Как вы знаете, я своевременно посещаю следственные органы в качестве свидетеля и верю, что за это время также смог помочь им прояснить детали и свою правоту. У меня нет ограничений по передвижениям. Поэтому я вылетел по своим делам и конечно же вернусь в Родной Кыргызстан! Массалык маалымат каражаттарынын өкүлдөрүнүн менин персонама болгон кызыгуусуна ыраазычылык билдирем :). Мен өз иштерим менен алекмин, алар ички да, эларалык да каттамдарга чыгууну талап кылат. Эч жакка, эч кимден качкан эмесмин, качкан жокмун. Сиздер билгендей, күбө катары тергөө органдарына өз убагында барып турам, ушул убакыттын ичинде аларга бардыгын түшүндүрүп, актыгымды далилдей алдым деп ишенем. Ал эми менин кыймылыма чектөө жок. Андыктан өз иштерим менен тышка учуп чыккам, анан албетте өз мекеним Кыргызстаныма келем!

The politician thanked the media for an active interest in him. He noted that he was engaged in his own business, requiring both domestic and international trips.

«I would like to stress that I haven’t run away from anyone. As you know, I visit the investigating authorities in a timely manner as a witness and believe that I was also able to help clarify the details and my innocence during this time. I have no restrictions on movement. Therefore, I left on my business and, of course, I will return to my native Kyrgyzstan!» said Omurbek Babanov.
