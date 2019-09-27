Omurbek Babanov explains his departure from Kyrgyzstan

Leader of Respublika party Omurbek Babanov explained why he left Kyrgyzstan. He posted his explanation on Instagram.

The politician thanked the media for an active interest in him. He noted that he was engaged in his own business, requiring both domestic and international trips.

«I would like to stress that I haven’t run away from anyone. As you know, I visit the investigating authorities in a timely manner as a witness and believe that I was also able to help clarify the details and my innocence during this time. I have no restrictions on movement. Therefore, I left on my business and, of course, I will return to my native Kyrgyzstan!» said Omurbek Babanov.