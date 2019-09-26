Court to choose preventive measure to bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev

Relatives of the former president Almazbek Atambayev’s bodyguard gather at the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital. A preventive measure will be chosen today for the ex-employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev.

According to lawyers and supporters of the detainee, the hearing was scheduled for 16.00. But he has not been brought to court on time. Neither the supporters nor the suspect’s lawyer know when the hearing will begin.

According to relatives, Kanat Sagymbaev was being interrogated at the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

Supporters of the former president and his sons Kadyr and Seidbek are also in the courtyard.

Recall, Kanat Sagymbaev was fired from the State Committee for National Security on September 20. On September 24, he was detained by an investigator of the Military Prosecutor’s Office for 48 hours.