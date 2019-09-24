Construction of Ak-Sai – Tamdyk road nearing completion

Construction of Ak-Sai — Tamdyk road is nearing completion in Batken district of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov said to journalists after a closed meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense and security.

According to him, construction of the road was going according to a plan. «The total estimate is 500 million soms. The length is 24 kilometers. There are 1,300 kilometers left,» said Zhenish Razakov.

Recall, residents of Tajikistan repeatedly opposed the construction of Ak-Sai — Tamdyk road. The road will provide unhindered transport communication through the territory of Kyrgyzstan in the border areas of Batken district.