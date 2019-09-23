Border conflict: Wounded border guards transported to Bishkek

Three victims of the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border were transported from Leilek Territorial Hospital to the National Hospital in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Two victims were hospitalized to the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Endocrinology, their condition is moderate, they undergo the necessary treatment.

«One of the victims, K.K., born in 1992, was immediately operated on, his condition is assessed by doctors as serious, but stable. He is in a coma in the intensive care unit of the National Hospital,» the Ministry of Health noted.

The condition of ten victims undergoing inpatient treatment at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics is satisfactory.

The issue of transfer of four servicemen to the Military Hospital is being considered.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda the day before. In addition, negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held on resolving the conflict in border area.