10:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the agreements reached, the border agencies of the two states have withdrawn additional forces and military equipment from the conflict area to their permanent deployment points.

Related news
Border conflict: Political forces of Kyrgyzstan urge CSTO to intervene
«The border patrols of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan conduct joint patrols in disputed sections of the state border. All checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border function as usual,» the State Border Service said.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda the day before. In addition, negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held on resolving the conflict in border area.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Border conflict: Political forces of Kyrgyzstan urge CSTO to intervene
Border conflict: Eight victims operated on in Bishkek
Head of State Border Service about negotiations: It was difficult
Border conflict: Most residents of Maksat village return home
Kyrgyz deputies propose creation of separate agency on border issues
Passage of citizens through Kulundu-Avtodorozhny checkpoint resumed
Border conflict: Parties withdraw additional forces from border region
Border conflict: Adakhan Madumarov criticizes authorities
Border conflict: President of Kyrgyzstan visits injured in hospital
Border conflict: Situation is stable, checkpoints are working
Popular
Serviceman killed during conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Serviceman killed during conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border conflict:752 residents of Maksat village leave their houses Border conflict:752 residents of Maksat village leave their houses
Border conflict. Rallies, campaigns temporarily banned in Bishkek Border conflict. Rallies, campaigns temporarily banned in Bishkek
Border conflict: Six servicemen wounded, one has blast injury Border conflict: Six servicemen wounded, one has blast injury