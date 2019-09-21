Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the agreements reached, the border agencies of the two states have withdrawn additional forces and military equipment from the conflict area to their permanent deployment points.

«The border patrols of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan conduct joint patrols in disputed sections of the state border. All checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border function as usual,» the State Border Service said.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda the day before. In addition, negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held on resolving the conflict in border area.