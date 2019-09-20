At least 7 billion soms needed to increase teachers’ salaries

At least 7 billion soms are needed to increase salaries of teachers in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced today at a meeting of Respublika — Ata Jurt parliamentary fraction.

According to the Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva, the Asian Development Bank will allocate 7 billion soms in the form of a grant. «We’ll look for our own sources in 2020,» she said.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, salaries of not only school teachers, but also of kindergarten and boarding school teachers will be increased. It is 120,000 people in general.