About 3,975 violations of laws on children revealed in Kyrgyzstan

In the first half of 2019, checks on implementation of legislation on minors revealed 3,975 violations in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

To eliminate the shortcomings, 912 acts of prosecutorial response were submitted, 23 crimes were registered. At least 44 lawsuits on protection of the rights and interests of children were initiated.

«At least 1,167 people were brought to disciplinary responsibility. In addition, at least 1,174 violations among minors were revealed. Some 479 officials were punished for them,» the report said.
