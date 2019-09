Kyrgyzstani Aisuluu Tynybekova secured berth at the Olympic Games for the third time in her career.

The World Wrestling Championship continues in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). Aisuluu Tynybekova competes in 62 kg weight category. She had three bouts today. In the 1/16 finals, she defeated Alejandra Romero Bonilla (Mexico), in 1/8 - Yukako Kawai (Japan), and in the quarterfinals - Julia Tkach-Ostapchuk (Ukraine).

Entry into the semifinals secures a berth to the 2020 Olympics for Aisuluu.