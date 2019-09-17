Border conflict: Participants of protest detained in Bishkek

About 20 people gathered in a park near the building of the Parliament in Bishkek.

They decided to express their dissatisfaction with the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Police officers tried to explain to the participants illegality of the unauthorized protest. Organizers of the protest had to notify the Bishkek City Administration of their intentions in advance.

A skirmish occurred between the protesters and law enforcement officers. Police detained several people.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region. According to the Ministry of Health, there are injured.